Six killed, twenty wounded: aftermath of Belgorod shelling attack

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Six people, including a one-year-old girl, were killed and another 20 were wounded in a strike by the Ukrainian armed forces on civilian targets in Belgorod.

Following telemedical consultations, a decision was made to send four wounded individuals to Moscow for treatment.

TASS has gathered the main facts about the aftermath of the shelling attack on Belgorod.

Killed and wounded

- A one-year-old girl is among the six victims of the Ukrainian attack, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

- Six of those injured, mostly with shrapnel wounds to various body parts, are in serious condition, while another nine are in moderate condition, Gladkov said. Two boys, aged 7 and 15, who were treated for a concussion and a bruised shoulder respectively, have been discharged to be treated on an outpatient basis.

- The number of injured has reached 20, including four children, the Russian Health Ministry specified. Sixteen people have been hospitalized, another four received outpatient treatment. Four of those wounded, including two children, will be sent to Moscow for treatment.

Damage caused by shelling

- Four apartment buildings and nine private residences have been damaged in the Belgorod Region; in Belgorod, 128 apartments, 15 private houses and 34 vehicles have sustained damage.

Appeals to international bodies

- Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova has addressed international organizations with a request to condemn the attack on Belgorod resulting in civilian deaths.

- The Russian Foreign Ministry intends to initiate a discussion about the Belgorod shelling at the UN Security Council and called on the international community to condemn the attack by the Ukrainian armed forces.

Last massive attack on Belgorod

- As a result of shelling attacks with cluster munitions, 25 people were killed and more than 100 sustained wounds on December 29 and 30, 2023.

- In response to the attacks on Belgorod, Russian forces delivered strikes on military targets in Ukraine, including on those who planned and executed the shelling attacks on the Russian city.