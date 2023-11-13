The Ukrainian Armed Forces fire 89 rounds of ammunition per day into DPR residential areas

DONETSK, November 13. /TASS/. Over the past 24 hours, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired 89 rounds of ammunition of various calibers into residential areas of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) reported.

"Over the past 24 hours, the representative office reported 24 incidents of firing by the Ukrainian Armed Forces <...> 89 units of various ammunition were fired," the statement said.

Donetsk and Gorlovka were under fire from the Ukrainian Armed Forces. A woman died in the west of Donetsk.