Military operation in Ukraine

The Ukrainian Armed Forces fire 89 rounds of ammunition per day into DPR residential areas

Donetsk and Gorlovka were under fire from the Ukrainian Armed Forces

DONETSK, November 13. /TASS/. Over the past 24 hours, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired 89 rounds of ammunition of various calibers into residential areas of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) reported.

"Over the past 24 hours, the representative office reported 24 incidents of firing by the Ukrainian Armed Forces <...> 89 units of various ammunition were fired," the statement said.

Donetsk and Gorlovka were under fire from the Ukrainian Armed Forces. A woman died in the west of Donetsk.

Three people killed in train-truck collision in Siberia
The emergency occurred at the railway crossing between Yantal and Lena stations
Saudi Crown Prince meets Iranian president for first time
The meeting took place on the sidelines of an extraordinary joint summit of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Riyadh
Israeli ambassador's statement about evacuation of Russians from Gaza shocking — MFA
Maria Zakharova stressed that Russia would continue to work in close coordination with all parties involved to evacuate Russian citizens from Gaza
It’s time for US, Ukraine to understand Russia cannot be defeated on battlefield – Kremlin
According to Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov, Washington and Kyiv should have realized this long ago
Evacuation of Russians via Rafah crossing to take three days — senior Russian diplomat
"Today, we hoped that the process [of evacuation] would begin and that it would proceed steadily but, regrettably, a problem emerged. And we are working to resolve it," Mikhail Bogdanov noted
96th operational duties regiment dispatched to special military operation zone – Kadyrov
The head of Chechnya noted that these fighters are going to the special operation zone for the sixth time
Israel delivers airstrike on facilities in Syria’s Daraa governorate
No one was injured
Russian gas flows to European countries that allegedly refused it — Gazprom head
The head of Gazprom, Alexey Miller, noted that such supplies go, among other things, through the gas hub in Austria and to the states of South-Eastern Europe
Russian government approves rules of compensations to foreign holdings
The decree refers to rights of foreign holdings to entities categorized in Russia as economically significant
West duplicitous regarding Ukraine’s bombardments of Donetsk — DPR leader
Denis Pushilin pointed to the absence of logic from the position of some "Western satellites"
Russia's victory in Ukraine to make NATO more vulnerable, organization’s chief says
Jens Stoltenberg claimed that military support for Ukraine should bring a long-term and just resolution to the crisis closer
Kiev loses 250 troops in Donetsk area over past day – Russia’s top brass
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, Russian military personnel also repelled five enemy attacks
Russia sends 40 metric tons of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan —Russian Foreign Ministry
The department noted that the cargo for victims of the earthquake in Herat was sent by two special aircraft of the Ministry of Defense
Ukraine needs military aid rather then proposals to cede part of its territory — official
The only solution, in Mikhail Podolyak, an adviser to the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, words, is "large-scale ‘military/technological aid’ to Ukraine."
Russia’s latest Mi-28NM attack helicopter gets capability to strike two targets at a time
The new combat helicopter will start arriving for the Russian troops already this year, according to the Air Force commander
Putin inspects Desertcross off-roaders in visit to Russia’s Southern Military District HQ
There were several Chinese-made Desertcross 1000-3 UTVs on display in the yard of the headquarters
Brazil's ambassador to Russia expresses interest in BRICS Games
In 2024, the competition will be hosted by Russia for the first time, taking place in Kazan from June 12 to 23
Russian diplomat praises Qatar’s mediation toward peace between Palestine, Israel
Deputy Head of the Department Mikhail Bogdanov and the Qatari Ambassador to Moscow Ahmed bin Nasser bin Jassim al-Thani also discussed topical issues of further strengthening the traditionally friendly Russian-Qatari relations
White House rejects Republican budget proposal that doesn’t stipulate aid for Ukraine
"This proposal is just a recipe for more Republican chaos and more shutdowns - full stop," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said
Lavrov slams EU’s rhetoric about Ukraine’s membership as ‘game’
According to Russian Foreign Minister, "all criteria were rejected" when the Society Union was disintegrating
Unimpeded humanitarian deliveries to Gaza seen as condition for hostage release — Hamas
Regional peace impossible without resolving Israeli-Palestinian conflict — Russian envoy
"The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is a key issue and without resolving it, it is impossible to hope for a lasting peace in the Middle East," Vasily Nebenzya said
Russian forces repel two Ukrainian attacks in Kupyansk area over past day
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, Russian military personnel also destroyed an ammunition depot for the enemy’s territorial defense
US military base in western Iraq hit by mortar fire
There is no information yet about the damage caused or who carried out the attack
Less than third of Russians interested in dollar exchange rate — survey
As the Superjob service notes, men are more interested in currency news than women
Zelensky’s pledges of new offensive stem from West’s growing irritation – Kremlin
According to the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, in Western countries there is an increasing “reluctance to continue to give money to Ukraine, to supply weapons and ammunition, especially when they need to be supplied in abundance to Israel”
Senior Ukrainian military officer coordinated Nord Stream pipelines sabotage — newspaper
According to the Washington Post, Roman Chervinsky was "managing logistics"
West on ‘friendly terms’ with some countries for sake of ousting Russia, says Kremlin
According to the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, this policy of Western countries has no prospects
Moscow starts evacuating Russian nationals from Gaza Strip
The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation said that department employees meeting Russians provide them with medical and psychological assistance, and provide them with food and water
Trump predicts World War III, nuclear warming for US under Biden
The former president stressed that Joe Biden "doesn't even know what a nuclear weapon is as our chief negotiator"
North Korea threatens US with preemptive nuclear strike — KCNA
The agency’s commentary comes as a response to the US decision to deploy a B-52 nuclear strategic bomber and a fifth-generation F-22 Raptor stealth fighter jet to the south of the Korean Peninsula
Russia’s UN envoy says West’s approach to Ukrainian children exposes its double standards
Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry described the US State Department's report titled "The Kremlin's war against Ukrainian children" as an outright lie
Pentagon chief confirms airstrikes against Iranian-backed groups in eastern Syria
They were inflicted on the orders of US President Joe Biden
Gaza Strip will never be Israel’s land, says Palestinian ambassador to Russia
Abdel Hafiz Nofal said, that The most important thing is to stop the war and protect people
West derails Russia’s proposal on Nord Stream attacks
Maria Zakharova said that Russia would continue to draw the attention of the international community to this issue, and the perpetrators of the crime should receive the punishment they deserve
Russian troops ambush, capture 17 Ukrainian servicemen — DPR
It is reported that the Ukrainian military unit was ordered to advance without proper artillery support
Medvedev says US was interested in exporting Afghan heroin to Russia
The Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council noted that the Taliban movement has done more to combat drugs in one year than the coalition led by the United States has done in 20 years
Almost all European countries have started gas withdrawal from UGS facilities
Gas withdrawal from European UGS facilities amounted to 75 mln cubic meters on November 8, according to data provided by Gas Infrastructure Europe
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace five times in past day
Two violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the coalition drones were reported in Syria in the past 24 hours
Putin visits headquarters of the Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don — Kremlin
The President of Russia heard reports on the progress of a special military operation and got acquainted with new models of military equipment
Putin accuses Kiev of attempt to sabotage one section of TurkStream pipeline
On September 22, the FSB of Russia announced the prevention of a terrorist attack on a gas pipeline that supplies energy to Turkey and Europe
Ukraine's victory over Russia not to be expected in near future, Borrell says
The head of the EU foreign policy service said there are a large number of problems
Ukrainian troops use long-range missiles to shell city in LPR
According to the city’s mayor, Sergey Kolyagin, there are no casualties among civilians
Russian missile frigate to rejoin Mediterranean task force after repairs — source
As the press office of the UK Royal Navy reported when the Admiral Grigorovich was transiting the North Sea and the English Channel, the Russian combat ship was escorted by the Royal Navy’s type 23 frigate Richmond
Russia delivers 11 precision strikes on Ukrainian army airfields, arms arsenals over week
It is also reported that Russian forces repelled nine Ukrainian army attacks in the Krasny Liman area, killing and wounding more than 725 enemy troops and destroying 44 items of military hardware over the past week
EU does not conceal plans to push Russia out of Central Asia – Lavrov
According to the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Brussels will not succeed
Kremlin dismisses Bloomberg’s ‘Putin’s backyard’ phrase about Kazakhstan as absurd
The press secretary of the Russian President believes that such a publication is part of the Western information war
Israel working to set up floating hospitals off Gaza coast — military spokesman
He also said 12 additional ambulances entered the Gaza Strip in coordination with Egypt
Explosion hits Kharkov in northeastern Ukraine – media
No air raid alert was announced in the region
Palestine’s leaders not going to evacuate — ambassador to Russia
People are not ready to leave, Abdel Hafiz Nofal said
Russia has not invaded Ukraine and will not invade any other country — Lavrov
According to the Russian top diplomat, evidence indicate that Ukraine planned to attack the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics already this month
Russian forces repulse two Ukrainian attacks in Krasny Liman area over past day
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, enemy losses amounted to up to 210 military personnel
Crimean authorities to help Romanov House head move from Denmark to Crimea — official
Prince Dimitri told journalists that he wished to come to live in Crimea permanently upon his arrival at the Crimean airport of Simferopol
US carries out two airstrikes on pro-Iranian groups in Syria — Reuters
The agency, citing sources, reports that one of the targets was a command post, and the second was a warehouse with weapons
Germany to double military aid to Ukraine — newspaper
Bild pointed out that the Defense Ministry also has another 2 billion euros that can be used for long-term defense contracts
Former NATO chief suggests Ukraine joins bloc without lost territory
"We need a new European security architecture in which Ukraine is in the heart of NATO," he said
Scholz says he is against immediate ceasefire in Gaza Strip
The German Chancellor believes that this will give a respite to the Hamas movement to recuperate
Ukraine plants 500,000 mines along border with Russia, Belarus — retired officer
They have already been planted in the Volyn, Rovno, Zhitomir, and Kiev Regions, Vladislav Seleznev said
Russia’s UN envoy says dozens of Ukrainian children forcibly separated from parents
Vasily Nebenzya reminded the audience that international laws pertaining to the protection of children include the Convention on the Rights of the Child and its Optional Protocol
Russia’s missile strike wipes out Ukrainian army’s ammo train in Dnepropetrovsk area
It is reported that Russian assault teams conducted successful offensive operations in the Donetsk area and improved their forward edge position over the past day
Russian troops wipe out Ukrainian howitzer, enemy personnel in Kherson area
According to a representative of the operational services of the region, formations of the Dnepr group of troops also eliminated the position of one of the enemy units in the Kakhovka direction
No safety zones in Gaza Strip, says Russian envoy to UN
"[Israel’s] deliberate strikes on civilian facilities are a blatant violation of international humanitarian law," Vasily Nebenzya pointed out
Russian air defenses intercept 2 HIMARS rockets, destroy 42 Ukrainian UAVs in past day
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, a total of 534 aircraft, 254 helicopters, 8,871 UAVs, 441 air defense systems, 13,358 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,183 MLRS combat vehicles, 7,071 field artillery and mortars, as well as 15,207 have been destroyed since the beginning of the Northern Military District. units of enemy special military vehicles
Russia coordinating efforts with Israel, Egypt, Palestine to open Rafah crossing — MFA
Mikhail Bogdanov underscored that the issue of evacuating the wounded from the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing should not be linked to civilian movement and should not make anyone a hostage
Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian command post in DPR over past day
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, Russian military personnel also destroyed a fuel depot near Konstantinovka in the Nikolaev region
Lavrov doubts talks on two-state solution for Palestine, Israel could take place now
According to Russia’s top diplomat, they will hardly engage right now
Ukraine’s army suffers 60 casualties in Kherson area over past day – Russia’s top brass
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the enemy also lost a tank, 3 pickup trucks and an Msta-B howitzer
US made conflict in Ukraine global even as EU sought to contain it, Hungary’s Orban says
According to the Hungarian prime minister, "more and more people are being sent to the front, more and more weapons are being supplied, more and more money is being spent" on military aid to Ukraine
Convoy of buses with 70 Russians evacuated from Gaza sets off for Cairo
People will receive all-round assistance, including medical and psychological, as well as help with documents, the Russian emergencies ministry said
Russia creates next-gen air-launched rocket with properties of two munitions — Rostec
The innovation outshines all existing domestic and foreign rivals
Kaspersky Lab completes smartphone testing with KasperskyOS.
The company explained that it helped to collect the necessary information for further development
Passenger Boeing-737 with faulty flaps lands safely in Chelyabinsk
A spokesman for the emergencies services said, that there were 189 people, including nine children and seven crewmembers onboard the plane
Israel plans to exercise security control in Gaza Strip — Netanyahu
He added that Israeli forces will reserve the right to act to stop any threats to Israel from the enclave
West's guilt, aid to Gaza. What leaders said at Riyadh summit
Ukrainian defense minister briefs US Secretary of Defense about Kiev’s needs
"I informed my American counterpart about the current situation at the front and Ukraine's pressing needs. We discussed concrete steps," Rustem Umerov said
Czech NGO People in Need banned in Donetsk over provocative activity
Among the reasons behind the ban are corruption schemes and sneering attitude to the people of the DPR
Russia may downgrade diplomatic relations with US, senior diplomat says
Still, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stressed that Moscow did not plan to initiate the severance of diplomatic ties with Washington
Biden’s faith in Kiev’s return of lost territory highlights US deadlock position – Kremlin
Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov believes that Washington’s position speaks to the importance of holding a military training exercise
Soldiers fighting for free use of Russian language in special military op area – Kremlin
Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov commented in this way on the decision of the European Commission not to take into account the situation with the Russian language in Ukraine when assessing the readiness of Kyiv to join the EU
Risks of drawing third countries into Middle East conflict stand high — ambassador
If Israel attacks ‘on the ground,’ the conflict may spread, Abdel Hafiz Nofal said
Russia may take part in talks on Ukraine in future, Macron says
The French president also said that all countries should continue supporting Ukraine
Jordan airdrops humanitarian aid for Gaza field hospital
Aid packages were parachuted in the second such operation in recent weeks
No progress on hostage release — Palestinian ambassador to Russia
Qatar, Egypt, European countries, Israel have been speaking about hostages, Abdel Hafiz Nofal said
Russia’s latest combat drone to control swarm of reconnaissance UAVs
A TASS source earlier said that the Grom would be capable of controlling a swarm of ten Molniya UAVs and would also be able to carry Kh-38 air-to-surface missile in its own strike configuration
IDF says was unable to deliver fuel to Al Shifa Hospital due to Hamas
The IDF received evidence that Hamas officials prevented the hospital from receiving the fuel, the Israel Defense Forces said
Diplomat slams Western accusations of Russia-DPRK military cooperation as groundless
According to the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, no one gave Washington and Tokyo investigative powers
Russian envoy highlights key role of regional countries in resolving Middle East conflict
Outside forces should not be allowed to take advantage of the Israeli-Palestinian confrontation to break the positive trends that emerged in the region recently," Vasily Nebenzya said
Press review: Putin, Tokayev talk trade in Astana and Israel hell-bent on crippling Hamas
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, November 10th
Hostilities in Palestine kill more civilians than conflict in Ukraine — PM
According to the latest data, the number of victims of Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip has increased to 10,569
Doctors Without Borders cannot contact their staff in Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza
According to Doctors Without Borders, the medical personnel, patients in critical condition and displaced persons are still inside Al-Shifa
Turkey sends 10 planes with humanitarian aid for Palestine — Turkish president
Recep Tayyip Erdogan noted that Ankara will continue to provide humanitarian aid to Gazans
Moody's changes US credit outlook to negative from stable amid looming shutdown
The agency cited Washington's policy as one of the reasons for making this decision, describing it as "balancing on the brink of war"
Russian military gains upper hand in Donbass, Estonian intelligence center says
Intelligence officers pointed out that the Russian military was pressing ahead with their attacks in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, which, according to ERR, leads one to believe that "the Russians have seized the initiative" in those areas
Scholz says ready to continue dialogue with Putin
German Chancellor said, that for talks between Ukraine and Russia a resolute step from the Russian side is needed - it means troops withdrawal
Hamas suspends talks on release on hostages — agency
According to the Reuters, this decision followed Israel’s attack on al-Shifa Hospital in the north of the Gaza Strip
Rosoboronexport to show Kh-69 cruise missile first time at exhibition in Dubai — CEO
The Il-76MD-90A(E) military transport aircraft presented at the static parking lot is a multifunctional one, successfully used for a wide range of tasks, including special operations and amphibious assault
EU Foreign Ministers to discuss conflicts in Ukraine, Middle East, Yerevan-Baku relations
They will also discuss EU support for Yerevan
Lavrov says EU’s terms for Serbian membership seen as ‘geopolitical exercise’
The Russian Foreign Minister noted that Belgrade was offered to abandon Kosovo and support anti-Russian sanctions
Russian forces strike amassed Ukrainian troops in Zaporozhye area over past day
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, up to 55 military personnel, 2 armored combat vehicles and 2 enemy vehicles were destroyed
Russian naval ships call at Bangladeshi port for first time in half a century
The detachment included "Admiral Tributs", "Admiral Panteleev" and the tanker "Pechenga"
