Israeli Air Force carries out 30 airstrikes at Hezbollah outposts in southern Lebanon

BEIRUT, May 8. /TASS/. Israeli Air Force planes attacked main Hezbollah outposts in southern part of Lebanon, the Al Mayadeen TV Channel reported, adding that at least 30 missile strikes were carried out at the Islamic resistance positions.

The airstrikes were carried out at the outskirts of several Lebanese settlements near the border, where Hezbollah units are based. The strikes also targeted drone launching sites at the Jabal Rihane height.

Previously, Shia militants fired multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) at military facilities in several Israeli settlements.

"These operations were carried out in response to the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the bombardment of civilian settlements in southern parts of Lebanon," the Hezbollah military information service said on its Telegram channel.