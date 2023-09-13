Ukrainian forces pound Donetsk republic’s populated areas 42 times — official

DONETSK, September 13. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces fired 145 munitions at the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Wednesday, using rocket artillery, barrel artillery, cluster munitions and anti-radiation missiles, Denis Pushilin, acting DPR head, wrote on his Telegram channel.

"In total, there were 42 instances of shelling from the enemy, as they fired 145 munitions at the republic’s peaceful towns, using 122mm rocket artillery, 152mm and 155 mm barrel artillery, including cluster [munitions], as well as AGM-88 HARM anti-radiation missiles," Pushilin wrote.

Six people were wounded in Gorlovka and Donetsk as a result of the shelling. The Ukrainian army’s shelling damaged 22 residential buildings in Donetsk, Makeyevka and Gorlovka, as well as two civilian facilities, namely a school in Donetsk and a boiler room in Gorlovka.