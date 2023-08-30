Two drones shot down above Central Russia’s Oryol Region — governor

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russian missile defenses shot down two unmanned aerial vehicles above the Central Russian region of Oryol early on Wednesday, Governor Andrey Klychkov wrote on Telegram.

"This morning, two UAVs were shot down above the territory of the Oryol Region when the air defenses were repelling a Ukrainian drone attack. No damage or casualties have been reported," he said.

According to the governor, the region’s emergencies, law enforcement and security services have been on active duty to protect the region and its residents.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that one drone was shot down above the Oryol Region and three - above the adjacent Bryansk Region.