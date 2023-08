MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. The airspace over the Russian capital of Moscow’s Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo and Domodedovo airports has been temporarily closed, a source in the aviation services told TASS on Saturday.

"The airspace over Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo and Domodedovo airports is closed. All flight arrivals and departures are postponed at the moment," the source said.