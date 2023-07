MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. A fire broke out at an oil storage facility early on Friday when the armed forces of Ukraine shelled the towns of Shakhtersk and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Shakhtersk Mayor Alexander Shatov wrote on Telegram.

"On July 28, 2023, a rocket attack caused an ignition on the territory of the oil storage facility," the official wrote. "Emergency services are working at the scene."

No casualties have been reported, the official added.