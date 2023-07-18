Medics reveal number of people hospitalized after Kakhovka HPP dam collapse

TASS, July 18. The number of those hospitalized following the collapse of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) has amounted to 158, a source in the medical circles told TASS.

"According to the latest data, a total of 158 people have been hospitalized, two more have been admitted to hospitals over the past day," the source said.

In the early morning hours of June 6, Ukrainian forces delivered a strike on the Kakhovka HPP. The shelling destroyed the hydraulic sluice valves at the HPP’s dam, triggering an uncontrolled discharge of water. The collapse of the hydro plant’s dam has caused serious environmental damage, with farmland along the Dnieper River being washed away.

Emergency services said as many as 55 people were killed in the incident.