Kiev regime’s troops bombard DPR 56 times over past day — mission

DONETSK, July 13. /TASS/. The Kiev regime’s troops bombarded the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 56 times over the past day, three civilians were wounded, the DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on Ukraine’s War Crimes stated on early Thursday.

In the past 24 hours, the DPR mission registered bombardments of eight residential localities in the Donetsk area by the Ukrainian forces that multiple launch rocket systems.

As a whole, the Ukrainian military fired 267 munitions against DPR, the mission reported in its statement.

Twenty one houses and three civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of the shelling.