MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. The number of people that have been hospitalized in the flooded Kherson Region areas has risen to 62, the region’s Acting Health Minister Artysh Sat said on Thursday.

Previous reports put the number of hospitalizations at 60.

"As of this hour, we have a total of 62 hospitalized patients from the flooded areas along the river bank at medical institutions," he said on Rossiya-24 television.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces inflicted a missile strike on the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant on the morning of June 6, destroying its valves and prompting an uncontrolled release of water. The water level in Novaya Kakhovka rose as high as 12 meters, before starting to subside. Thirty-five settlements and areas have been affected by floodwaters. Residents of nearby settlements are being evacuated. The destruction of the dam has caused serious damage to the environment, washed away farmlands along the Dnieper and raised the risk of the North Crimean Canal drying up. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the attack on the Kakhovka HPP a deliberate act of sabotage by Ukraine and said that the Kiev regime should be held responsible for the consequences.