NOVAYA KAHOVKA, June 6. /TASS/. The Kakhovka Reservoir will lose its entire water reserve for irrigation due to the collapse of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant’s dam, but this problem will be solved, Vladimir Saldo, Acting Governor of the Kherson Region, told reporters during a visit to Novaya Kakhovka on Tuesday.

"As soon as the water level falls, and it will fall soon enough, the Kakhovka Reservoir will lose the supply of water intended for reclamation of all this arid and very fertile land," Saldo said.

According to him, the government will work on solving this problem. "I am sure that Russia will use all its capabilities here to prevent people from being left without work and crops," the acting governor pointed out.

At night, the Ukrainian military delivered a strike on the Kakhovka HPP, presumably from an Olkha MLRS. The shelling destroyed the hydraulic valves at the dam, triggering an uncontrolled discharge of water. In Novaya Kakhovka, the water level has already exceeded 10 meters. There are currently 14 settlements in the flooded area, and a total of about 80 villages may be inundated. Residents of nearby settlements are being evacuated, though authorities have said no large-scale evacuations are necessary. The collapse of the plant's dam has caused serious environmental damage. Farmlands along the Dnieper River have been washed away, and there is a risk that the North Crimean Canal will become shallow.