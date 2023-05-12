Fragments of American decoy missile ADM-160 found in central Lugansk – agency

LUGANSK, May 12. /TASS/. Fragments of an American ADM-160 decoy missile have been found near central Lugansk, LuganskInformCenter reported on Friday.

The missile is capable of covering a distance of up to 900 kilometers.

A TASS correspondent reported earlier that two blasts rocked Lugansk at 6:35 p.m. Moscow time. A plume of smoke was seen from all around the city following the attack. Darya Lantratova, a member of Russia’s Federation Council, or upper parliament house, from the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), said on Friday that two Ukrainian missiles hit the building of a former machine-building plant. According to preliminary data, no one was hurt.