Serviceman in southern Russia brought to trial on charges of treason

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. The Southern Military District Court in Rostov-on-Don is holding a trial of Ilya Trachuk, a serviceman of the Rostov garrison, on charges of treason and unlawfully gaining knowledge of state secrets, a representative of law enforcement agencies told TASS on Tuesday.

The court confirmed to TASS that it has the criminal case for Trachuk’s trial and will hold the next hearing on April 10.

Trachuk is a member of the military service, according to data from the Rostov-on-Don military garrison court, which ruled to punish him twice in 2022 for gross violations of discipline.