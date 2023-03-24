France warns citizens not to travel to Ukraine after Frenchman’s death near Artyomovsk

PARIS, March 24. /TASS/. France’s Foreign Ministry has once again urged French citizens not to travel to Ukraine, following the death of a French national near Artyomovsk (known as Bakhmut in Ukraine - TASS), Agence France-Presse reported on Friday.

According to the agency, a 30-year-old Frenchman, identified as Kevin D., died under unclear circumstances on March 22.

"We remind you that Ukrainian territory is a war zone. In this context, we strongly recommend that you refrain from traveling to Ukraine, whatever your motives may be," the agency said, citing the Foreign Ministry’s appeal to fellow citizens.

Artyomovsk is located in the part of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) that is temporarily controlled by Kiev. On Friday, Acting DPR Head Denis Pushilin reported that fierce fighting was still raging over the city.