TOKYO, September 18./TASS/. A 7.2 magnitude quake struck eastern Taiwan on Sunday, the Japan Meteorological Agency reports.

According to US Geological Survey, the epicenter was in the area of Yujing District, at a depth of about ten kilometers.

A tsunami warning was issued on the Japanese island of Miyako-jima in Okinawa prefecture. Up to one-meter-high waves may be expected.