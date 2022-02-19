Detained Kiev agent involved in Donetsk Militia vehicle’s blast - TV

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. The authorities of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) have detained a Ukrainian agent, involved in Thursday’s blast of a car belonging to chief of the Donetsk People’s Militia Denis Sinenkov, Channel One reported on Saturday.

The detainee, identified as Anton Matsanyuk, admitted to monitoring the movement of cars belonging to the republic’s top officials, and their journeys to Russia.

Matsanyuk also said that Kiev delivered weapons and explosives to the territory of Donbass by vehicles that were not supposed to undergo a thorough examination on the border.

Earlier, the detainee served in the field surveillance department of the DPR People’s Militia, and thus had extensive knowledge about their work. Besides, Matsanyuk organized a so-called sleeper cell, recruiting perpetrators for terror attacks and acts of sabotage "when needed."

In his words, Kiev planned to strike Donetsk with all its military might, launching massed artillery shelling of Donetsk. The attack was supposed to target critical infrastructure facilities of the self-proclaimed republic, such as bridges, rail crossings, governmental offices and crowded areas.