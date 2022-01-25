Kazakhstan blackout triggered by ‘power surge’ from Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, says provider

NUR-SULTAN, January 25. /TASS/. Major power outages across several Central Asian countries have been caused by an overload of Kazakhstan’s transit link, the Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company (KEGOC) said on Tuesday, noting that the imbalance originated from Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

"On January 25, 2022, at 11:59 Nur-Sultan Time (08:59 Moscow Time), amid a significant accidental imbalance created by the Central Asian (Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan) energy system, a power surge of 500 kV of electricity on the ‘North-East-South of Kazakhstan’ transit occurred," the statement reads.

According to the KEGOC, as a result, there was an accidental disconnection of the ‘North-East-South of Kazakhstan’ transit, leaving a significant part of consumers in Kazakhstan’s south without electricity. "The scope of limitations amounts to about 1,500 megawatts. Currently, the KEGOC is taking all necessary emergency response measures to remedy the accident," the press service pointed out.

Earlier, power outages were reported in some regions of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan.