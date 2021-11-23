US military base in Syria’s Hasaka Province comes under rocket attack — SANA

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. The US Kharab al-Jir military base in Syria’s Hasaka Province has been shelled with rockets, the SANA news agency reported on Tuesday.

According to its information, five rockets were fired upon the military airfield at the Kharab al-Jir base used by US forces.

The agency noted that immediately following the attack several US helicopters were scrambled trying to detect the area where the rockets were launched.

There were no reports of casualties or damage.

Since 2015, the US command has created nine bases in north-eastern Syria with the US military stationed there assisting a Kurdish alliance, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), in their fight against the Islamic State (IS, outlawed in Russia - TASS) terrorist group. The main outposts of the IS in this region were eliminated in March 2019 by the SDF units with the support of the Western coalition. Damascus views the US military presence as an illegal occupation which is accompanied by the plunder of natural resources that belong to the Syrian people.

On December 29, 2014, the Russian Supreme Court declared the Islamic State - IS - (before 2014 - the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, or ISIS) a terrorist organization. The extremist organization’s activities are outlawed in Russia.