Russia’s ill-fated Il-112V plunged into tailspin due to feathering system failure — source

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russia’s new Il-112V military transport plane plunged into a tailspin before its deadly crash in the Moscow Region on August 17 because its propeller feathering system had failed, a source in defense circles told TASS on Wednesday.

"After the plane’s engine burst into flames, the right-side motor’s propeller feathering system failed, causing a negative drag and spinning the plane, after which it plunged into a tailspin," the source said.

An active propeller feathering system could have allowed the plane to make a landing since the burning engine would have shut down, he explained.

"The plane was strictly following the flight path of its approach for a landing at the Kubinka airfield amid the front wind," the authorities said.

As the source specified, 42 seconds had passed since the engine caught fire and the plane crashed into the ground. "The plane burnt for 30 seconds in the air," the source noted.

A source said earlier on Wednesday that an engine stall, its disintegration and engine elements getting into the fuel system and causing the fire could have been the culprit behind the new Il-112V plane crash.