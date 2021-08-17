Crew of Il-112V plane that crashed in Moscow Region dead — corporation

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. The crew of Il-112V, Russia’s new light military transport plane which crashed near Kubinka, Moscow Region, has died, the United Aviation Corporation’s press service told TASS on Tuesday.

"According to the information from the Il-112V plane crash site, there are no survivors. We express condolences to families and close ones of the crewmembers, Nikolai Kuimov, Dmitry Komarov and Nikolai Khludeyev," TASS was told. The corporation added that all the necessary help to their families will be provided.

There are no destruction or victims on the ground after the catastrophe. "Emergency services are working at the site," the press service noted.

Russia’s new light military transport plane Il-112V crashed near the Kubinka airfield during a test flight. It collided with the ground and exploded. A right engine fire is believed to be the cause of the crash.