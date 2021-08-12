35 people were in bus in Russia’s Voronezh when blast occurred - prosecutors

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/./TASS/. Thirty-five passengers were on a shuttle bus in the Russian city of Voronezh when the blast occurred, two of them were seriously injured and four others received moderately severe injuries, Prosecutor of the city’s Leninsky district Yuri Bursov told the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Thursday.

"There were 35 passengers on the bus, all seats were occupied," he said . "Twelve passengers received various injuries as a result of the incident. Four people sustained moderately severe injuries and six others were slightly hurt. All of them are in the medical facilities of Voronezh," the prosecutor said. "A woman had her legs amputated," he added.

Bursov also specified that the accident took place at 21:10 Moscow time.

A source told TASS that the blast occurred when the passengers were getting into the bus. There was no fire, he added. Earlier reports said that gas equipment had exploded onboard, but local authorities said that the bus was running on diesel fuel.

Specialists are examining the bus, working on the possible causes for the explosion.