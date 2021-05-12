Kazan shooter currently in inadequate state, says Investigative Committee

"His current state is characterized by inadequate behavior, which currently obstructs proper investigative actions," she said.

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Ilnaz Galyaviyev, the man who opened fire in the Kazan school, is currently in an inadequate state, which obstructs the investigation, the Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told journalists.

According to the Committee, Galyaviyev was not under the supervision of a psychiatrist or a narcologist (addiction specialist).

"However, as it turned out, he previously repeatedly sought medical attention because of strong headaches. Last year, one medical facility diagnosed him with a brain condition," Petrenko said.

She added that Galyaviyev’s relatives began noticing that his behavior was becoming aggressive and he developed a short temper, starting this year.

The Investigative Committee said that a psychiatric examination will be held in order to determine the shooter’s mental condition.

The shooting in the Kazan school left 9 dead and over 20 injured. A criminal case was initiated over charges of murder of two or more people.