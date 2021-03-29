Nornickel plans to fully restore production at flooded mines in May - early June

"The third stage of the plan includes a set of measures to restore normal operations of the mines. Under the plan, Oktyabrsky mine (5.0 mtpa of ore production) will fully resume production in the first ten days of May and Taimyrsky mine (4.3 mtpa) is scheduled to resume production in early June," the company said.

MOSCOW, March 29. /TASS/. Nornickel stopped water inflow at the Oktyabrsky mine and confirmed production resumption at the Oktyabrsky and Taimyrsky mines in accordance with the remediation plan, the company announced on Monday.

"The second phase of operations was completed on schedule as per the recovery work plan. Thanks to the professional performance of the miners, we have managed to stop the water inflow. We are already working on restoring the operations; this will be done in phases, in accordance with the approved work schedule," Senior Vice President of Nornickel and Head of the Norilsk Division Nikolay Utkin said.

In connection with the accident at the mines, Nornickel has lowered the forecast for nickel production in 2021 by 35,000 tonnes, copper - by 65,000 tonnes, platinum group metals - by 22 tonnes.

Following the news, the company’s shares on the Moscow Exchange increased by 5.18% and reached 23,356 rubles ($307.36) per share.