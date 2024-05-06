Major fire localized in Russia’s Irkutsk Region

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. A blaze in the town of Vikhorevka in Russia’s Irkutsk Region in eastern Siberia engulfing 15 urban buildings has been localized, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

"In the town of Vikhorevka in the Bratsky District, firefighters from the Russian Emergencies Ministry have localized a fire," the press service said, adding that a temporary accommodation center had been opened capable of housing 500 people.

Earlier, the agency said that the fire spread with the wind from the premises of the Lokomotiv gardening community to 15 urban buildings on five streets, mainly, residential buildings.

Vikhorevka is in the north-western part of the Irkutsk Region with the population of about 24,000.