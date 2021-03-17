FSB foils terror attack in Russia’s Adygea republic

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service has detained a member of the Islamic State terror group outlawed in Russia, who was plotting a terror attack in the places of mass gathering in Adygea, North Caucasus, the FSB Public Relations Center told TASS on Wednesday.

"The FSB detained a native of the Central Asian region in the Republic of Adygea, who was preparing for a terror attack in the places of mass gathering of citizens," a spokesperson said.

During the search of the suspect’s house officers found components for making a self-made explosive device with striking elements, a flag of the IS international terror group and a map of the republic’s capital Maykop with potential targets of terror attacks.

The FSB seized the means of communications with a significant amount of terrorism-related content, Internet guidance on manufacturing the tools of terror and also fake migration documents. A criminal case was launched into plotting a terror attack.