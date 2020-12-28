Two terrorists eliminated, one policeman killed in Chechnya

GROZNY, December 28. /TASS/. Two knife-wielding terrorists who attempted to seize the arms of the patrol police in the center of Grozny were eliminated while one policeman was killed and another was wounded, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said on Monday.

"On Monday, two knife-wielding terrorists made an attempt to seize the arms of the patrol police who were on duty in the center of Grozny. One policeman was killed. By retaliation fire, the attackers were eliminated. A law-enforcement officer was also wounded in the attack. His condition is stable. There are no victims or injured persons among civilians," Kadyrov wrote on his Telegram channel.