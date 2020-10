PYATIGORSK, October 7. /TASS/. A person suspected of plotting a terror attack on representatives of the judiciary in Russia’s southern city of Stavropol has been detained, the regional FSB branch told TASS Wednesday.

"Today, a 23-year-old man has been detained. He was not neutralized but detained alive. He was prepping for a terror attack against judiciary members in Stavropol," TASS was told.

The man is expected to testify under the criminal case launched.