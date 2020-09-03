Political intrigues in situation with Navalny harm his recovery, human rights chief thinks

"For me it is very important that a person’s health is center-stage whoever he is, an opposition activist or not. A very difficult situation unfolded, a person should be cured, and when such political intrigues begin to overlay it, it only harms a cause," he said.

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Head of the Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights Valery Fadeev thinks that political intrigues unfolding around the situation with Russian blogger Alexei Navalny only prevent his recovery. He made this statement to TASS on Thursday.

He noted that during the very first days after the incident Russia was accused of careless attitude to this story. "But it is not so. And while a criminal case hasn’t been launched, the pre-investigation probe is underway, very serious forces are involved. In fact, this is an investigation of the circumstances of this case without opening a criminal case," the official said. The head of council added that Russia’s Prosecutor General’s office is requesting information from the German clinic, Russian doctors are ready to submit samples taken from Navalny on the first day to their German colleagues but "they refuse."

On Wednesday, the German government said that German military toxicologists had found that Navalny had been exposed to a nerve agent of the Novichok family.

Kremlin representative Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia is ready for comprehensive interaction with Germany on clarifying all circumstances of the situation around Navalny. He noted that before Navalny was transported to Berlin no poisonous substances had been detected. Russia’s Foreign Ministry noted that Moscow continues to expect German response to the request of the Prosecutor General. Spokeswoman for Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova stated that Germany’s Foreign Ministry did not present to Russian ambassador any evidence of the poisoning.