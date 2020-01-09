Fire on board Iranian vessel in Astrakhan sparked by short circuit

ASTRAKHAN, January 9. /TASS/. A short circuit ignited a fire on board an Iranian vessel, VAFA-2, in early December in the Astrakhan seaport, the press service of the emergencies department for the Astrakhan Region told TASS on Thursday.

The fire broke out on board the vessel in the Southern port of Astrakhan on December 2. The ship was loaded with timber, according to the emergencies department. No one was injured as a result of the fire, nor were any goods damaged.

"A short circuit in the hold was the cause of fire on board the Iranian vessel," the press service reported.

The ship underwent repairs following the incident, the port told TASS. The vessel sailed back to Iran in late December.