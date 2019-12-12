St. Petersburg courts evacuated again due to anonymous bomb threats

ST. PETERSBURG, December 12. /TASS/. St. Petersburg courts received bomb threat reports on Thursday morning, the city courts’ press service told journalists.
"The Petrodvortsovy, Sestroretsky, Kuibyshevsky and Smolninsky Courts are being evacuated," the report says. In addition, the Oktyabrsky and Primorsky District Courts of St. Petersburg are being cleared out. An anonymous letter to the Primorsky Court also cautions about bombs having been planted at 22 subway stations, and a letter to the Smolninsky Court stated that bombs were planted at 23 more subway stations.
St. Petersburg’s district and military courts started receiving bomb threat letters two weeks ago. The perpetrators demanded that 120 million rubles ($1.8 mln) be transferred in bitcoins to a digital wallet. These bomb threats have been sent to shopping malls and schools. All of them have turned out to be false alarms.