Bomb scare wave flooding courts, schools and hospital turns out to be hoax

"A security search of the city’s facilities has been completed. No explosive objects were found on the territory of the Zyuzinsky, Butyrsky, Golovinsky, Koptevsky, Simonovsky, Gagarinsky, Chertanovsky, Troitsky, Lefortovsky, Khoroshyovsky, Tagansky, Cheryomushkinsky, Timiryazevsky and Novinsky district courts, nor were any found at 15 schools or at a hospital. The anonymous bomb threat reports turned out to be hoax," he reported.

Earlier on Thursday, 14 district courts across the Russian capital were evacuated following anonymous bomb threats. More than 10 Moscow schools also received bomb scares, and over 10,000 school students and teachers were compelled to clear the premises due to security concerns. A hospital on Velozavodskaya Street in southeastern Moscow also received a message claiming bombs had been planted there.

A wave of bomb threats descended upon Moscow on November 28 and they all turned out to be hoaxes. That said, on December 3 nine district courts in the Russian capital, Moscow State University’s History Museum and the Cathedral of Christ the Savior received anonymous bomb threats, which turned out to be hoaxes. The extortionists demanded that ransom money be transferred to them in bitcoins so that they would not to carry out their criminal intentions. According to TASS’ law enforcement source, these racketeers, who are anonymously sending bomb threats to Moscow courts and other facilities in the Russian capital, are doing it from overseas, quite possibly from Ukraine.