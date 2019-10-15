Typhoon Hagibis leaves 72 dead, 10 missing in its wake — NHK TV

At least ten people remain missing, and more than 200 were injured. That said, Tokyo’s neighboring Kanagawa Prefecture and the northeast of Japan were the hardest hit.

TOKYO, October 15. /TASS/. The death toll from the powerful Typhoon Hagibis that struck Japan on Saturday has amounted to 72, NHK television reported on Tuesday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said that work to restore the infrastructure there as well as search-and-rescue operations continue in the areas that have been pounded by the typhoon.

Overall, about 110,000 people are involved, including units of the Japan Self-Defense Force. Meanwhile, around 13,000 apartments and private houses in the Tokyo metropolitan area are still without power, and 130,000 apartments and private houses have been left without any water supply.

More than 230 schools and dozens of supermarkets were closed in the areas affected by the typhoon, and more than 120 cash machines went out of service. Rivers and water reservoirs overflowed in more than 50 locations. Rail travel (high-speed trains included) has been suspended in those areas that have been flooded.

Typhoon Hagibis hammered Japan on Saturday and swept over the Pacific coast of the country’s main island — Honshu. The Russian Embassy in Japan has received no reports about Russian nationals being injured in the typhoon.