On October 12, Typhoon Hagibis struck Japan’s mainland, leaving 40 victims in the aftermath, with 15 people reported missing, and another 200 injured due to the extremely violent storm. Meanwhile, 30,000 Japanese people have been left stranded, cut off from their homes, and are being situated in evacuation centers after the disaster, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe earlier said. In Tokyo and the neighboring prefectures, about 53,000 homes remain without power. More than 130,000 apartments and houses throughout the country lack water supplies following the catastrophe.
Typhoon Hagibis hammers Japan, leaving chaos in its wake
Ferocious Hagibis typhoon hit the central and eastern regions of Japan over the weekend
Typhoon Hagibis dropped record amounts of rain for a period in some spots, according to meteorological officials, causing more than 20 rivers to overflow in Japan. Photo: Floods in Marumori, Miyagi prefecture, Japan
Workers standing in flood water after the passage of Typhoon Hagibis in Nagano, Japan© EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA
Fire trucks pumping flood water in Date, Fukushima prefecture, Japan© EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS
A nursing home in a flooded area in Kawagoe, Saitama prefecture, Japan© EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS
A vehicle heading for a rescue operation in a typhoon Hagibis flooded area in Nagano, Japan© EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA
Rescue works are seen in flooded areas in Kawagoe, Japan© EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS
A collapsed bridge over the Chikuma river in Ueda, Japan© EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS
Floods in Kawagoe, Japan© EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS
Hagibis, the strongest typhoon recorded this season, forced the suspension of many Japan railway services all over the country and cancelled about 1,600 domestic and international flights. Photo: Shinkansen trains in a flooded area in Nagano, Japan© EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS
A truck driving through a typhoon-flooded street in Kawagoe city, Japan© AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
Residents walking through a typhoon-affected area in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis, in Nagano, Japan© EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA
Volunteer cleaning up in Kawagoe city, Japan© AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool
