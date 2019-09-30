Police find brother of Russian teenage girl discovered dead in Spain

MADRID, September 30. /TASS/. Law enforcement agents have found the brother of a Russian girl whose body was found in the Spanish town of Mataro (Catalonia Autonomous Community) in June with the evidence pointing to murder, a source close to the investigation told TASS on Monday.

According to the source, the teenage boy is "in a juvenile center in Spain." La Vanguardia newspaper reports that the police had earlier detained a 17-year-old teenager in Germany accused of murdering his 14-year-old sister. The Spanish juvenile justice agency is investigating the case.

In mid-June, the local news outlets announced that a Russian girl’s body had been found in Mataro. She resided in Spain with her mother and teenage brother. The mother had left the country a few days prior to the day when the girl was discovered dead.

Earlier, the Russian consulate general in Barcelona confirmed that a teenage girl from Russia was found dead in Spain. The police immediately began looking for the brother.