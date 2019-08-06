Water levels decline in Irkutsk region rivers, says weather service

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Water levels in rivers of the Siberian Irkutsk region continue to decline, they are expected to drop by 30-60 centimeters on August 7 and 8 in the area of Tulun, the town hit the hardest by flash floods, Russian Weather Service’s chief specialist Marina Makarova told TASS on Tuesday.

"Water levels are expected to decline by 5-35 centimeters in other rivers of the region," Makarova said. No rain is forecast in the south of the Irkutsk region on Wednesday, while August 8 and 9 will see moderate rainfall, she added.

The first wave of floods hit the Irkutsk region at the end of June and continued through the middle of July. In total, nearly 10,900 houses were flooded in 109 settlements, affecting 42,700 people. The second wave of floods left 1,900 houses affected in 56 settlements, and 5,300 people were evacuated from the area. Twenty-five people died in the floods, and six others are reported missing.