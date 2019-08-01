200 people evacuated from St. Petersburg university after detection of gas bottles

ST. PETERSBURG, August 1. /TASS/. Employees and students of the Institute of Chemistry of St. Petersburg State University have been evacuated after the detection of two bottles filled with poisonous gas phosgene, a source in the emergency services told TASS.

"Two bottles with phosgene have been detected. 200 people have been evacuated," the source informed.

The university's Institute of Chemistry confirmed the evacuation of people from the building. "On the territory of St. Petersburg State University <…>, during the daily monitoring of the premises, unattended objects of unknown origin have been detected," the institute informed.

Phosgene is an extremely toxic colorless gas, dangerous for humans.