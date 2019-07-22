Ten houses remain flooded in Irkutsk region

IRKUTSK, July 22. /TASS/. Ten residential houses remain flooded in the town of Tulun in the Irkutsk region, the regional department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS on Monday.

On Sunday, 16 houses were flooded.

"One settlement remains flooded - the town of Tulun. Ten residential houses remain flooded, with 25 people affected, inlcuding five children," the ministry said.

Flash floods in the Irkutsk region started at the end of June after torrential rains in the region. A total of 107 settlements and over 10,800 residential houses were affected by floods. Twenty-five people died in the floods, and nine people remain missing.