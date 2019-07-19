Putin disproves rumors claiming that Irkutsk Region floods were caused by blasting works

TULUN /Irkutsk Region/, July 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has disproven the rumors claiming that major floods in the Irkutsk Region were caused by blasting works. "There are no reasons related to works of any kind," he said during a conversation with local residents affected by the floods.

One of the local residents told Putin that for many years, there have been rumors on the previous floods in the region being caused by blasting works in the Sayan Mountains.

The president has denied the rumors. However, he agreed with another resident who claimed that the floods would not have been as major if there had been no illegal deforestation in the region. The Russian president vowed to continue the fight against illegal deforestation.

The unprecedented flooding in the Irkutsk region in late June was caused by torrential rains and snow melting in the Sayan Mountains. About 11,000 dwelling houses and about the same number of household plots, 49 social infrastructure facilities and 49 sections of motorways in 107 settlements were flooded. Twenty-two motorway bridges were damaged. According to the latest update, the flooding claimed 25 lives and seven are still listed as missing. A state of emergency is still in force in the region.