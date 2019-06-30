About 1600 people in Irkutsk region still cut off electricity supplies because of flooding

IRKUTSK, June 30. /TASS/. About 16,000 people in four districts of Russia’s Siberian Irkutsk region are still cut off electricity supplies because of the flooding, the Russian energy ministry’s crisis management center said on Sunday.

"About 16,000 people in 42 settlements in the Taishetsky, Nizhneudinsky, Tulunsky and Chunsky districts still have no electricity," it said citing the data as of 18:00 Moscow time.

As many as 29,700 people were cut off electricity supplies on Sunday morning.

Flooding in the Irkutsk region has been provoked by torrential rains. A state of emergency has been declared in the region. Overnight to Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting in the city of Bratsk on the situation in the flooded areas. Later, he ordered Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to involve regular troops to help ease the situation if necessary.

According to the Russian emergencies ministry, as many as 1,161 people have been evacuated from the flood-hit areas. Five people died, more than 600 sought medical help. According to the Russian health ministry, 136 people, including 19 children, were taken to hospital.

A total of 1,700 houses in 28 settlements in the Irkutsk region where 4,200 people are living, as well as five sections of motorways were flooded as of Sunday. Some 1,300 people found shelter at 15 temporary accommodation centers.