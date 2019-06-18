Death toll in China's earthquake grows to 11 — media

BEIJING, June 18. /TASS/. The death toll in Monday's earthquake in south-western China has grown to 11 people, China Central Television reported on Tuesday.

Over 120 people were injured. Earlier reports said that six people died and 75 more were injured in the earthquake.

The earthquake of 5.9 magnitude was registered in south-western China at 10:50pm local time on Monday.

The earthquake's epicenter lay in 19 km to the south-east of the Changning County in the Sichuan province at the depth of 10 km.