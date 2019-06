MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. /TASS/. At least six people died and 75 more were injured in the earthquake of 5.9 magnitude that rocked China's south-west on Monday, Xinhua reported.

The earthquake's epicenter lay in 19 km to the south-east of the Changning County in the Sichuan province at the depth of 10 km.

Earlier reports said that two people died and 19 were injured in the earthquake.