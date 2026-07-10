Deputy PM reports rising demand for vehicles running on natural gas amid fuel situation

KRASNAYA NOV /Tver Region/, July 10. /TASS/. Demand for natural gas fuel and vehicles running on it has risen in the current environment, with converting transport to gas (compressed natural gas) becoming particularly relevant, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"Demand has risen in the current climate, of course. We see this reflected in the growing number of natural gas refueling stations and the demand for vehicles running on natural gas. Therefore, this is certainly a relevant topic right now," he said.

Gas-based motor fuel offers a number of advantages, being environmentally friendly and significantly cheaper than petroleum products, Novak said, adding that he expects it to secure its own market niche in the future.

"Natural gas fuel is a choice made directly by consumers. It is convenient and eco-friendly, and in my view, it offers significant market advantages. The state is creating the conditions necessary for the development of corresponding infrastructure. Moreover, our manufacturers of cars and buses already produce and sell such vehicles. Ultimately, however, it comes down to demand and consumption," he explained.