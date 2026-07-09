Construction of nuclear power plant in Egypt priority for Rosatom — chief executive

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Rosatom considers the construction of the El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), the first NPP in Egypt, an absolute priority, Chief Executive Officer of the state corporation Alexey Likhachev said.

"On behalf of Rosatom, I would like to assure you that the construction of the nuclear power plant is a crucial task for the state corporation, our absolute priority. This project is the most significant and large-scale undertaking in the long-standing friendship between our peoples," he said as operations to install the reactor pressure vessel into its design position at the second power unit started.

Seven years ago the reactor pressure vessel for the first power unit was installed in its design position, the chief executive noted. "Today, we are carrying out a similar operation for the second unit. This event is not merely a crucial technological milestone, it represents a significant qualitative step, another stride in Egypt’s journey toward establishing its nuclear industry. It is a shining example of the success of our strategic partnership. Thanks to the dedicated efforts of numerous Egyptian and Russian specialists, as well as the unwavering support of our nations’ leaders and governments, we are advancing toward the launch of the country’s first nuclear power plant," he emphasized.