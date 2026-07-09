Rosatom plans to deliver nuclear fuel to El Dabaa NPP in Egypt in 1H 2027

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Rosatom plans to deliver nuclear fuel to Egypt's first nuclear power plant, El Dabaa, in the first half of 2027 and to connect the plant to the grid in 2028, Chief Executive Officer of the state corporation Alexey Likhachev said.

"Together with our Egyptian partners, we are making every effort to ensure the site is ready for the delivery of the first nuclear fuel as early as next year, in the first half of 2027, and for grid connection in 2028," he said as operations to install the reactor pressure vessel into its design position at the second power unit started.

It is planned to increase the number of personnel working at the NPP site, the chief executive said, adding that "the workforce is expected to reach 30,000 in the coming weeks." "Russian machine-building plants are manufacturing reactor vessels, reactors, steam generators, and power units for the second, third, and fourth units. Egyptian companies are making a significant contribution to the implementation of this project. This refers to construction works at the site, equipment manufacturing, and other areas. And, of course, we are working together on personnel training, establishing a nuclear energy workforce training center in Egypt," he noted.

Earlier reports said that the reactor pressure vessel for Unit 2 of the El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in northern Egypt had been installed in its design position. The ceremonial installation was attended by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev, and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi. Members of the Egyptian cabinet, including ministers of electricity, finance, and petroleum and mineral resources, also took part in events held at the site of the nuclear power plant’s construction.