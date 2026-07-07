Russian stock market declines at start of trading

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. The Russian stock market declined at the start of the main trading session, Moscow Exchange data showed. The yuan exchange rate turned to growth after an initial decline.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices fell by 1.54% at the opening of the main trading session, to 2,160.32 and 872.84 points, respectively. The yuan exchange rate was down by 3.2 kopecks compared with the previous close, standing at 11.15 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index had slowed its decline to stand at 2,171.14 points (-1.05%), while the RTS Index was at 877.21 points (-1.05%). Meanwhile, the yuan turned to growth, rising to 11.204 rubles (+2.2 kopecks).

The Moscow Exchange Index with the additional code (IMOEX2) fell by 0.36% at the opening of the morning trading session, to stand at 2,186.25 points, according to trading data as of 7:00 AM Moscow time.