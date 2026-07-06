Russia-Indonesia trade turnover more than doubles over past 5 years — PM Mishustin

YEKATERINBURG, July 6. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Indonesia has more than doubled over the past five years, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told a plenary session of the Innoprom international industrial exhibition.

"We are committed to deepening bilateral relations. Over the past five years, mutual trade [between Moscow and Jakarta] has more than doubled," Mishustin said, emphasizing that both nations have solid ground for expanding cooperation across multiple sectors.

This year, Indonesia is the partner country of Innoprom, Mishustin noted, calling the republic one of the world's fastest-growing economies, the largest in ASEAN, and an important BRICS member. The Russian Prime Minister welcomed the Indonesian delegation, led by Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita.

Mishustin also recalled that the Eurasian Economic Union’s free trade agreement with Indonesia was signed last year.