Bank of Russia buys yuan worth $73.08 mln with June 11 settlements

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia purchased yuan on the domestic market with settlements on June 11, 2026, in the amount of 5.3 bln rubles ($73.08 mln), according to data published on the regulator’s website.

The volume of foreign currency purchases on the domestic market with settlements on June 10 amounted to 5.2 bln rubles ($71.70 mln).

The Bank of Russia conducts foreign currency purchase and sale operations on the domestic market in the Moscow Exchange’s currency section using the yuan-ruble instrument.