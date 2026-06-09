Russians on average spend $374 per month on online purchases, study shows

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Russian internet users spend an average of 27,400 rubles ($374) per month on online purchases, a study conducted by the analytical center VCIOM reveals.

"Over the past five years, internet users’ average monthly spending on online purchases has grown 2.6-fold - from 10,600 ($144.68) to 27,400 rubles ($377.99), and compared to 2011 it grew eight-fold," the center's analysts noted.

According to their data, online shopping has become a significant expense item, with consumer interest growing across all 17 categories studied. Analysts named clothing and footwear, household goods, and small appliances as the most popular online items.

However, Russians prefer to buy pets, currency, and large appliances offline.

The survey was conducted on May 11 among 1,600 Russian respondents over the age of 18.