Kuwait establishes $100 mln fund to deal with emergencies after conflict with Iran

DOHA, July 6. /TASS/. Kuwait has established a $100 million fund to promptly address the consequences of various emergencies, drawing on its experience in dealing with the aftermath of Iranian strikes on the country's territory during the confrontation between Iran and the United States, the Kuwait Times reported, citing the nation's Foreign Ministry.

The fund is intended to create a mechanism that will allow state funds to be allocated as quickly as possible for repairs to strategically important infrastructure damaged during military operations or other unforeseen circumstances. The decision to establish the fund was prompted by the experience of the Iranian strikes, when Kuwaiti authorities had to respond rapidly to damage inflicted on infrastructure facilities.

In early June, Kuwait's Defense Ministry reported that Iran had launched 13 ballistic missiles and 17 attack drones toward the country's territory. Earlier this spring, the authorities also reported Iranian strikes carried out in response to US actions against the Islamic Republic.