Russia’s metal consumption declines by 13.7% in 2025

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Metal consumption in Russia decreased by 13.7% in 2025 compared with 2024, with the sharpest declines recorded in the automotive, engineering and energy sectors, according to a presentation by Alexey Sentyurin, executive director of the Russian Steel Association.

According to the association, metal consumption in the automotive industry fell by 37% in 2025, in the energy sector by 30.6%, and in engineering by 29.4%. In construction and metal trading, the decline for 2025 amounted to 8.5%.

Earlier, Alexander Shevelev, CEO of Severstal, noted that metal consumption in Russia decreased by a combined 18% over 2024 - 2025. The company also said that a full recovery of the sector is not expected before 2027.